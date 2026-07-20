Do’s and don’ts for healthier nails

Easy, everyday tips to help keep your nails strong, healthy, and growing their best.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Vy Cunningham, Nails Director at NC Nails Esthetics Academy joins QC Life to share simple do’s and don’ts for keeping your nails healthier and stronger.

Do: Prioritize moisture - healthy skin and cuticles support healthy nails; use cuticle oil regularly, and work with a skilled, well-trained nail professional who can help you maintain nail health.

Don’t: Pick at your nails or bite them, since both can cause damage and slow healthy growth.

NC Nails Esthetics Academy is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs by equipping students with the skills and confidence necessary to excel as beauty professionals. To learn more visit ncnailsesthetics.com and follow @nc_nails_esthetics_academy.

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