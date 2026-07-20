CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Setu Raval from Charlotte is Creative and Shana Templin, an Arts in Health Facilitator for Novant Health, join QC Life to talk about the healing power of art.

Novant Health strives to create a healthier future for the people and communities they serve, recognizing that well-being extends beyond traditional medicine and true healing doesn’t just happen in the body. Just as a physician may prescribe lifestyle changes like diet or exercise, encouraging interaction with the arts can also support healing.

Healing is mental and emotional as much as it is physical. Art can help people process emotions offering a break from the constant focus on medical terms and treatments. The open studio gives patients a safe, supportive space to make art alongside others going through similar experiences. It helps them connect on a human level and serves as a reminder they are more than their diagnosis. To learn more, follow @artsampersand.

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