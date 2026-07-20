The music producer powering Usher’s stadium tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bobby Ross Avila is the musical producer behind Usher’s performances on the current stadium tour featuring Usher and Chris Brown, helping craft the sound, pacing, and energy that turns a concert into a world-class R&B event. He’s not just working behind the scenes - Bobby performs live each night as a member of Usher’s band, including a featured solo that puts his musicianship front and center.

The tour is bringing together generations of R&B fans to celebrate the genre’s music, culture, and legacy. Also, Bobby is stepping forward with his latest solo project, “The Return of the Gentleman” a body of work grounded in authenticity, soul, and maturity.

As a proud Mexican-American artist from San Bernardino, California, Bobby remains committed to representation, mentorship, and opening doors for future generations. To learn more follow @bobbyrossavilaofficial.

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