“Garden Talk” with Lisa Villegas

WBTV meteorologist Lisa Villegas previews her new “Garden Talk” segment with easy gardening tips that support pollinators and birds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV First Alert Meteorologist Lisa Villegas joins QC Life host Jana Angel to share details on “Garden Talk,” her new weekly segment all about gardening in the Charlotte region.

Inspired by her love of gardening and the research she’s done along the way, Lisa focuses on easy, seasonal tips and plants that grow best here locally. She also highlights how planting with our ecosystem in mind can support pollinators like bees, birds and insects.

You can catch up on past “Garden Talk” segments and read plant guides on the WBTV Garden Talk feature page and follow @wxvillegas.

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