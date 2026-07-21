Mixing music and mixology

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Tribe Called Quest founding member Jarobi White is bringing his legendary taste in music (and food) to Stylus Soundlounge for an intimate, one-night-only event. Jarobi White was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024 with ATCQ and is celebrating his birthday on the road this summer while also honoring the 30th anniversary of “Beats, Rhymes & Life” during a limited East Coast run.

Stylus owner and DJ Andy Kastanas says he’s proud to welcome Jarobi White for a night that blends culture, sound, and hospitality “a gastro concept that takes the food and drink as seriously as the music,” as Jarobi White puts it.

Expect a set that moves effortlessly through hip-hop, soul, jazz, funk, and R&B, spotlighting the sounds of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s with the confidence of someone who helped shape the genre itself. Supporting the night is Charlotte-based DJ/producer/drummer Dave Haire (Dirty Drummer).

The event will be from 6:30 p.m.–12 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Stylus Soundlounge. To learn more visit soulgastrolounge.com and follow @soulgastro.

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