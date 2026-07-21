SPF secrets for healthy skin

Glow all summer with a simple routine: start with SPF, reapply every two hours, and keep it easy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chelsea Ingalls, founder and aesthetician at Angelic Skin, joins QC Life to share simple summer skincare tips - starting with the non-negotiable: wear sunscreen and reapply every two hours.

SPF helps prevent issues like melasma, hyperpigmentation, acne, and inflammation, while protecting collagen and elasticity to slow signs of aging like wrinkles, discoloration, rough texture, and a compromised skin barrier.

Her easy outdoor routine: cleanse, antioxidant serum, hydrate, moisturize, then SPF. Product picks include Face Reality Antioxidant Serum, Epicutis Lipid Serum, and SPF favorites from Face Reality, Epicutis, Colorescience, and Kosas.

To learn more follow @angelic.skin.

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