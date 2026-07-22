9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: July 24-26, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Take a bite out of Queen’s Feast and where you can celebrate Christmas in July.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of July 24-26, 2026.

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week, starting Friday: Twice a year, Charlotte foodies can dine to their heart’s desires with Queen’s Feast, also known as Charlotte Restaurant Week. Over 100 restaurants from neighborhoods all around the Queen City dish up delicious discounts with prix fixe 3-course meals, often at huge savings. Make a reservation at a new restaurant you’ve always wanted to try or hit up a tried-and-true favorite. Check their website for a full list of restaurants, menus and offerings.

Christmas in July Mt. Holly (The Grand Hall), Friday 6 to 9 p.m.: Summer and Christmas: this is an event even a snowman like Olaf would love. Dress up in festive gear – or even summer wear – for a joyful Friday afternoon of festive fun. Support local businesses and get your gift shopping early this year. Plus, you’ll find food and dessert trucks, ive music, activities for kids and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission is free.

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Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner (Truliant Amphitheater), Friday 6:30 p.m.: Two legendary bands on one stage. Catch them on their co-headlining “Double Trouble Double Vision Tour” at Truliant Amphitheater for a night of pure classic rock. It will be the second stop in the tour, so Charlotte fans will get an early look at what they have in store. They will be joined by Six Gun Sally. Tickets start at $35.

Jingle and Jolly in July Market (Urban District Market), Friday and Saturday: It may be hot but the Christmas spirit is even hotter. Spread some holiday cheer at the Urban District Market for the Jingle and Jolly in July Market. Check out local vendors to get your Christmas shopping done early and take photos with Santa in all his summer glory. On Friday, catch a free screening of “Jingle Jangle.” Admission is free.

Mike Epps (The Comedy Zone), Friday to Sunday: The Netflix star and stand-up legend is returning to the Queen City. Catch Mike Epps at The Comedy Zone this weekend for a hilarious evening with “The Upshaws” star. The comedian is performing seven shows throughout the weekend with two already sold out. Tickets start at $77.38.

MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration (Romare Bearden Park), Saturday & Sunday 4 to 10 p.m.: The World Cup may be over but there’s even more star-studded soccer right here in Charlotte. Head to Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte for a family-friendly afternoon filled with activities and entertainment. Head to the fan zone for games and interactive fun. Enjoy live performances including Grammy-nominated Natasha Bedingfield. Don’t forget to bring your autograph book to get signed by your favorite players. The celebration is in anticipation of the 2026 MLS All-Star Game next week at Bank of America Stadium. Admission is free.

Charlotte Peruvian Festival (Victoria Yards), Saturday 12 to 8 p.m.: New location! Returning for the 7th year, celebrate Peruvian culture here in our community with a day filled with music, food and tradition. Get a taste of Peru with authentic flavors and bites by talented chefs firing up everything from ceviches to lomo saltados. Enjoy live performances from Peruvian bands and traditional folk dances. Take home a piece of Peru with you at the vendor market where you’ll find carefully handcrafted works. Admission is $20, free for children 10 and under.

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Christmas in July (Fort Mill Farmers & Artisans Market), Saturday 5 to 8 p.m.: Santa’s stopping by for a summer soiree. Feel the holiday cheer with a festive evening full of seasonal fun. Cross off your holiday list at the vendor market with dozens of local businesses selling everything from handmade art to scrumptious sweets. Indulge in holiday treats while listening to your favorite Christmas classics. Admission is free.

Charlotte Knights (Truist Field), through Sunday: Even our boys at the ballpark are feeling the Christmas spirit. As the Knights take on the Norfolk Tides all week, this weekend’s games feature a snow globe giveaway on Saturday and a Christmas in July celebration on Sunday with a visit from Santa and performances by the Carolers of Christmas Past. And, of course, the ever-popular Friday Knight Fireworks. Tickets start at $20.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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