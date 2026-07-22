Giving the gift of holiday cheer

Help brighten a child’s day by donating new toys during the Jingle Bell Drop-Off on July 27 at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christmas in July is fun but for children spending the holidays in the hospital, a new toy can mean so much more. The annual Jingle Bell Drop-Off gives our community a chance to spread joy by donating new, unwrapped toys and activities.

Sarah Frantz with Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital joins QC Life to share how you can help make the holidays a little brighter for local families. Donations are used for everything from birthday celebrations in the hospital to comfort after a tough procedure because while they may be patients, at the end of the day, they’re kids.

The Jingle Bell Drop-Off is Monday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drop-offs happen in the main entrance circle, and a Levine Children’s team member will come to your car to help unload. Gifts are needed for patients ages 0–21+, and all items must be new and unwrapped.

For more information, visit atriumhealth.org and follow @levinechildrens.

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