Senior TLC supports caregivers with dementia care programs, transportation help, and engaging social activities for loved ones.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Senior TLC is giving families something every caregiver needs: support, guidance, and a little breathing room. By providing meaningful activities that encourage social connection, Senior TLC helps seniors stay engaged while giving caregivers and families peace of mind and time to focus on themselves, too.

One of the biggest needs Senior TLC helps meet is transportation. From doctor’s appointments to help getting where they need to go safely, the program eases a major burden that often falls on caregivers. Just as important, caregivers can connect through support groups, where they can learn practical tools for caring for their loved one, feel empowered, and better understand what’s happening.

At Senior TLC, dementia care and caregiver support are more than services - they’re a mission. The team truly cares about the people they serve and works to ensure every participant and family feels supported.

To learn more, call 980-308-0858 or visit SeniorTLC.org/QC.

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