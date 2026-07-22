Skincare made easy

Khanh Mai from NC Nails Esthetics Academy, joins QC Life to share simple, practical skincare tips anyone can add to their daily routine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Khanh Mai, Esthetics Director at NC Nails Esthetics Academy, joins QC Life to share simple, easy-to-follow skincare tips:

Wear sunscreen every day - even when it’s cloudy and even when you’re just driving.

Avoid over-cleansing or over-exfoliating.

Don’t skip moisturizer.

Keep it simple with a consistent 3-step morning and nighttime routine.

NC Nails Esthetics Academy is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs by equipping students with the skills and confidence necessary to excel as beauty professionals. To learn more visit ncnailsesthetics.com and follow @nc_nails_esthetics_academy.

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