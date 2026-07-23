24 Hours of Booty returns to Charlotte for 25th year of hope

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Every summer, Charlotte’s Booty Loop becomes a powerful place to rally around hope, healing, and community. 24 Hours of Booty is a non-competitive charity cycling and walking event. Returning for its 25th edition, the event will take place from 7 p.m. Friday, July 24 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25.

Held in the heart of Myers Park on a 3-mile closed course, the event welcomes riders and walkers of all ages and abilities. Participants set their own mileage goals and can hop on and off the police-secured route as often as they’d like during the 24-hour span. Queens University of Charlotte serves as the hub where participants camp, eat, and recharge throughout the event.

Proceeds from 24 Hours of Booty support cancer navigation and survivorship programs and services, making an immediate impact on people affected by cancer in our community. Local beneficiaries include Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, along with other organizations dedicated to helping patients and families throughout their cancer journey and beyond.

You can sign up to ride, walk, or volunteer, either as an individual or by joining or starting a team. Registration is available online at 24foundation.org and follow along on Instagram @24_Foundation.

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