Draw adoptable kittens

Windsor Kittens and Hey Good Neighbor join QC Life to share details on the Extreme Drawing Class with live adoptable kitten models.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Marci Duniec, VP and Events Coordinator for Windsor Kittens, and Bryan Payment, local Charlotte artist behind Hey Good Neighbor, join QC Life to invite the community to an Extreme Drawing Class featuring live, adoptable kittens.

Adult Swim Summer is happening now: 50% off adoption fees for all adult cats in the program through the end of September. Every cat is spayed/neutered, microchipped, and fully vetted. Why adopt an adult? No chaos or mystery - you’ll know their personality from day one.

The class is Sunday, July 26 from 2–4 p.m. with live models from Windsor Kittens. Adults and kids 12+ are welcome to bring their own art supplies and sketch adoptable kittens. All skill levels welcome - Bryan will guide participants and help anyone working through creative block. 100% of ticket proceeds benefit Windsor Kittens and support their work with Trap-Neuter-Return and adoptions in Charlotte.

To learn more visit windsorkittens.org and heygoodneighbor.store and follow @windsorkittens and @heygoodneighbor.

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