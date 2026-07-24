2026 NC Wine, Cider & Mead Competition highlights the best of the state

Use NCwine.org’s winery map to plan a tasting trip and enjoy North Carolina wine in the scenic places it’s meant to be shared.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 2026 North Carolina Wine, Cider, and Mead Competition is shining a spotlight on the quality and the variety being produced across the state. Events like this don’t just celebrate great pours; they’re also a valuable tool for both consumers looking for standout local bottles and producers working to refine their craft and gain recognition.

This year’s competition features 51 producers from across North Carolina. Wines must be produced in North Carolina, and at least 75% of the fruit or products used must come from within the state. A panel of certified wine judges evaluates each entry through a careful, consistent process.

One of North Carolina’s biggest strengths is its diversity. The state offers an impressive range of wines, plus cider and mead, including muscadine wines and hybrid grape varieties that thrive in local growing conditions. The result is a scene that’s uniquely North Carolina and worth exploring.

Visit NCwine.org to plan your next tasting trip - it’s an easy place to start, with a directory of producers and a map to find wineries across the state. After all, great wine is meant to be shared with the people you love, especially in North Carolina’s beautiful landscapes.

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