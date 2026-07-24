CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte is getting a front-row seat to the rhythm, dance, and storytelling of Peru as CLT Is Creative spotlights the Cajón Festival - the city’s first festival dedicated to the Peruvian cajón and percussion. The event is led by Mauricio Salas, founder and executive director of Salas Art Agency, a Charlotte-based organization creating artistic experiences that connect communities through music, dance, and cultural discovery. With more than 15 years producing large-scale cultural events, Mauricio brings deep expertise to Charlotte’s arts scene.

The Cajón Festival will be on Sunday, August 2nd at Levine Plaza in Uptown. Guests can expect live music and dance performances celebrating the cajón, plus interactive percussion workshops led by Claudio Ortiz, Marcos Napa, and Son de Pueblos, introducing participants to Afro-Peruvian rhythms alongside traditions like Puerto Rican Bomba and Venezuelan Calypso.

Celebrate Peruvian culture at Cajón Festival CLT Is Creative highlights Cajón Festival on August 2nd featuring live Peruvian music and dance.

PEX Dance Company will perform Peruvian folkloric dances accompanied by the cajón, and the festival’s signature moment - The Great Cajoneada invites the audience to join a giant community cajón ensemble (no experience needed). The fun continues with a raffle for a handcrafted Peruvian cajón donated by PR Percusión Real, along with family-friendly activities.

To learn more visit www.salasartagency.com and follow @salas.art.agency.

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