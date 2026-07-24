A Charlotte legacy of love: The Meggs Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Meggs Foundation is a Charlotte-based 501(c)(3) that provides financial assistance to young adults in the Charlotte area who are battling cancer and unable to work because of treatment. The foundation helps cover essentials like rent or mortgage payments, utilities, and car payments, paying bills directly to billing companies so patients can focus on healing.

Founded in 2021, the organization was inspired by Daniel Meggs, a Charlotte native and respected golf professional who died from Stage 4 colon cancer at just 29. Diagnosed at 27 shortly before his wedding, Daniel and his wife, Jordan, faced the reality of treatment disrupting work and income - until the community stepped in to help. Four local families formed the foundation to extend that same support to others, honoring Daniel’s wish that more young adults could feel that love and relief during an incredibly difficult time. In its first four years, The Meggs Foundation has helped 90 young adults and paid more than $450,000 in bills.

The Meggs Foundation is a beneficiary of Chefs Against Cancer, a Charlotte nonprofit built on the belief that food, community, and compassion can make a real difference. The community is invited to attend the Chefs Against Cancer gala on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Charlotte Marriott City Center. A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit the Meggs Foundation.

To learn more visit themeggsfoundation.org and follow @meggsfoundation.

For event tickets, visit www.chefsagainstcancer.org and follow @chefsagainstcancerclt.

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