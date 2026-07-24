Kingsley brings textile-inspired charm and community gathering space to York County

Built to honor York County’s textile history - Kingsley is now home to about 40 tenants and is a go-to spot to dine and connect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - York County is growing, and communities like Kingsley are becoming the kind of places where people can truly come together to dine, connect, and spend time close to home.

Kingsley’s development is inspired by the area’s textile-industry architecture, honoring what came before while creating a new hub for the community. It’s designed as a legacy property, with thoughtful details that nod to the original buildings and the history that helped shape the area.

One standout feature is the smokestack. It presented a unique challenge for the architects and design team, who turned it into an eye-catching structure that now serves as a signature element of the site.

Today, Kingsley is home to around 40 tenants, ranging from restaurants and places to grab a drink to everyday essentials including a law office and even a kids’ swim school - making it a true mixed-use destination. To learn more visit www.kingsleyfortmill.com.

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