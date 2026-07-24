A Party of Eight makes adult friendship easier

Cyrae Stevens, founder and CEO of a Party of Eight is bringing women together at a comedy night that pairs big laughs with intentional friend-making.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Founded in 2024, A Party of Eight (PO8) is a Charlotte-based company creating curated social experiences for women - built around a simple goal: making genuine friendship as an adult woman feel easier and more intentional. PO8 is best known for its friendship matchmaking model, where women are thoughtfully paired based on shared interests and personality, not left to chance.

PO8 hosts everything from intimate dinners to larger events designed to feel warm, welcoming, and low-pressure where every detail encourages real connection. One of their signature events, “That’s Showbiz, Baby,” is a women’s comedy show happening Thursday, August 7 at Plot Twist CLT. Along with a lineup of comedy and women-owned vendors, the night features PO8’s wristband matchmaking, letting guests signal if they’re open to meeting new friends so conversations start naturally alongside the laughs.

To learn more visit apartyof8.com and follow @partyof8_clt.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.