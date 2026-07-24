Standard Beauty Haus is Charlotte's first makeup-only salon and empowers women through artistry and education.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Da’Shanae Shariff, founder and owner of Standard Beauty Haus, joins QC Life to share details on the salon’s grand opening celebration and what makes this new beauty destination a first for Charlotte.

As Charlotte’s first makeup-only salon, Standard Beauty Haus is introducing a beauty experience dedicated entirely to makeup artistry and education - all in one place.

Standard Beauty Haus offers a full range of services including everyday glam, bridal makeup, special event looks, makeup lessons, and production makeup. At the heart of it all is the salon’s mission: to deliver a luxury beauty experience while empowering women through confidence, artistry, and expert-level education. To learn more visit standardbeautyhaus.as.me and follow @standardbeautyhaus.

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