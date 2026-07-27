After an accident, protect yourself with Stewart Law Offices

Calling an attorney can help protect you and your rights before you give a statement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When it comes to legal matters, you want the right people in your corner and Stewart Law Offices has trusted personal injury attorneys you can count on.

If an insurance company asks you for a statement after an accident, remember that what you say can affect your claim. Their goal is to protect their bottom line, so it’s smart to talk to a personal injury attorney first to understand your options. In North Carolina, if you’re found even 1% at fault, you may not be able to recover compensation for your injuries, and your insurance rates could increase. Calling an attorney can help protect you and your rights before you give a statement.

Learn more at www.stewartlawoffices.net, or visit 2427 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC or 1242 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.