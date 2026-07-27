Summer hair guide: Hydrate, protect, shine

Protect your hair like you protect your skin with the right products and a few simple habits to keep it smooth and healthy all summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer can be the toughest season for your hair. Between sun, humidity, sweat, chlorine, salt water, and lake water, hair can dry out fast leading to frizz and faded color. Oxana Mak Folls, owner and founder of Lucid Hair Studio joins QC Life to share summer haircare tips.

Protect your hair before going outside. Wear a hat or cap whenever you can. Use a protective product before sun exposure. Apply a leave-in conditioner, an SPF hair product, or a heat protectant. Before getting in a pool, ocean, or lake: Wet your hair with fresh water first Apply a leave-in conditioner or protective product Rinse immediately after swimming to remove chlorine, salt, or minerals before they dry onto your hair. Don’t overwash. Sweaty hair doesn’t always need shampoo. Fight humidity and frizz. Anti-frizz products and smoothing treatments (like Hair Botox, Nano Plastic, or Keratin treatments) can help keep hair smoother and make styling easier. Remove buildup regularly. Use a clarifying treatment or detox mask every couple of weeks, then follow with a moisturizing mask to restore hydration. Keep hair deeply hydrated. Deep conditioning is essential during summer to replace lost moisture and keep hair soft, shiny, and healthy.

To learn more visit lucidhairstudio.com and follow @lucidhairstudio.

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