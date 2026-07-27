Summer sips at Night Swim Coffee

Cool down this summer with Night Swim Coffee and support Timeout Youth with a new drink launching in August.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brandon Turner from Night Swim Coffee joins QC Life to show us a couple of their standout seasonal drinks, plus a special coming in August. The Blue Velvet is made with housemade blueberry lemon syrup, paired with espresso or matcha and your choice of milk. Brandon is also mixing up the Little Gay Tonic, a lime mint espresso tonic finished with a lime sugar rim. It launches in August at all Night Swim locations, and $1 from each drink will be donated to Timeout Youth.

Born in Charlotte, Night Swim Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster created through a shared vision from the teams behind Not Just Coffee and Undercurrent Coffee. Founded by longtime friends and business partners Miracle and James Yoder and Erin and Todd Huber, Night Swim was built on the idea that they could do more good together than apart.

Today, their cafés offer thoughtfully crafted food and drinks, warm hospitality, and a unique experience at every location.

To learn more visit nightswimcoffee.com and follow @nightswimcoffee.

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