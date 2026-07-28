Tips to reposition your job search

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For a lot of people right now, the job search is taking far longer than expected and that can be incredibly frustrating. With recent layoffs and a tough hiring market, it’s easy to feel stuck or discouraged. Calista Phair, HR consultant and talent expert joins QC Life with practical, encouraging advice to help job seekers reset their approach and move forward with confidence.

Calista emphasizes the power of networking and reconnecting with people in your circle, while also building new skills through online classes and certifications. She also recommends exploring your interests through volunteering or picking up contract work, which can help you gain experience, expand your network, and clarify what you want next.

She reminds job seekers to take care of themselves along the way. Being laid off doesn’t diminish your value, and it’s okay to give yourself grace.

To learn more, visit calistaphair.com and follow @iamcalistaphair.

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