9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: July 31-August 2, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Panthers Fan Fest is back, plus Hilary Duff and Tame Impala concerts.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of July 31-August 2, 2026:

Panthers Fan Fest (Bank of America Stadium), Friday 6:30 p.m.: As the team works it out at training camp, they’re thanking their fans with a party at the stadium. It’s your chance to check out the new roster and get up close and personal with the players. Catch live performances from the Panthers Entertainment Teams, watch the players warmup and grab a picture with Sir Purr. Stick around for an incredible fireworks and laser show inside Bank of America Stadium. Tickets are $5 each and benefit Panthers charities.

In Pour Taste (Blume Studios), opening Saturday: After a sold out run here in Charlotte earlier this year, our favorite wine comedians are back! Whether you’re a connoisseur or ordering the cheapest bottle off the shelf, you won’t want to miss this hilarious wine tasting experience. Join two comedians and a local wine expert as they take you through the wackiest tasting you’ve ever been to filled with laughs, music and the toughest questions about vinos. Tickets include five tastings, as well as an alcohol-free option. Tickets start at $93.78.

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Hello Kitty Café Truck (SouthPark Mall), Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Beep beep! Hello Kitty’s on a tour and is making a stop right here in Charlotte. Head to SouthPark’s Dining Pavilion to find some of Hello Kitty’s most delectable sweets and treats. From Instagram-worthy cakes to giftable macarons, stock up and get a taste of Hello Kitty’s kitchen.

NoDa Bizarre All Arts Festival (Johnston YMCA), Saturday 12 to 7 p.m.: Head to one of Charlotte’s most eclectic neighborhoods for an arts festival celebrating all types of creativity. Showcasing the work of over 75 local artists and musicians, you’ll find everything from photography to jewelry, home goods and pottery, plus so much more. Discover and learn all about the art that gives NoDa its unique charm or take part in the community mural and become an artist yourself. Admission is free.

Two Buck Saloon Buckshot Festival (Two Buck Saloon Oakhurst), Saturday 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.: There’s a new festival in town and it’s slinging up a good ol’ time filled with music, cash bars, games and every ticked includes a plate of BBQ. Get the full honky tonk experience right here in Charlotte with homegrown headliners Kyle Kelly, Austin McNeill and Daniel Jeffers. In between sets, shop the local vendor market, play saloon-style games and grab a bite at the food trucks. Admission is $25.09.

Hilary Duff (Truliant Amphitheater), Saturday 7 p.m.: This is what dreams are made of. Fresh off her new hit album “luck… or something,” Hilary Duff is hitting the road with her first headlining tour in almost two decades. From Disney Channel classics like “Come Clean” to new ones off her latest release like “Roomates,” the “luck… or something” tour is a road trip through nostalgia and growing up. Duff will be joined by La Roux and Jade LeMac. Resale tickets start at $107.10.

Geek’d Out Card Show (Hilton Charlotte Airport), Saturday & Sunday: Welcome to the card show for everyone. From Pokemon cards to baseball cards, fans from all hobbies can head to the Geek’d Out Card Show and find their tribe. Check out over 100 tables of vendors to find the missing piece in your collection or bring cards to trade with other fans. The show is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per day or $8 for a weekend pass.

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Tame Impala (Spectrum Center), Saturday & Sunday 7 p.m.: Grammy Award-winning Tame Impala is rockin’ Spectrum Center for two nights with the “Deadbeat” tour. His hit song “Dracula” can be heard all over airwaves and TikTok but his genre-bending classics like “The Less I Know the Better,” still resonate with fans all over the world. Djo, the alter ego to Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, will open for Tame Impala. Tickets are sold out for both shows but resale may pop up.

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week, closing Sunday: Twice a year, Charlotte foodies can dine to their heart’s desires with Queen’s Feast, also known as Charlotte Restaurant Week. Over 100 restaurants from neighborhoods all around the Queen City dish up delicious discounts with prix fixe 3-course meals, often at huge savings. Make a reservation at a new restaurant you’ve always wanted to try or hit up a tried-and-true favorite. Check their website for a full list of restaurants, menus and offerings.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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