Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream shares love for Queen City ahead of All-Star Game

Charlotte FC star and USMNT Captain Tim Ream sits down with Jorge Andres to discuss Charlotte’s passionate soccer fanbase and hosting the MLS All-Star Game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jorge Andres sat down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Charlotte FC star and US Men’s National Team Captain, Tim Ream.

Coming right off the massive excitement of the World Cup, he shared that this is the perfect moment to continue celebrating soccer. The MLS All-Star Game is yet another incredible showcase for the league’s top talent, and there is no better place to host it than right here in Charlotte. Tim Ream praised the local fan base, calling Charlotte the perfect host city thanks to the unmatched passion and energy of our fans.

As the station of the fans, WBTV is your ultimate home for MLS All-Star week. We’ll bring you everything you need to know, from game-day style guides to exclusive one-on-one conversations with the league’s biggest stars.

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