Connection Is Cool: A clothing brand built on real-life friendships

Connection is Cool is a feel-good clothing brand created to spark conversation, encourage new friendships, and remind people that connection matters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christy June Copley, founder of Connection is Cool, joins QC Life with a brand that’s all about wholesome human interaction and making new friends. Her clothing features feel-good messages like “wanna be best friends?” and “I wish I could fit everyone I love in my pocket,” designed to spark conversation and encourage people to step outside their comfort zones.

She’s also hosting the first Connection is Cool event: BYOC Night (Bring Your Own Craft) at Freedom Park on July 30 at 6 p.m. Bring a craft, a blanket, and come meet new people or just show up and try something new with someone else.

Learn more at connectioniscool.com and follow @connectioniscool.

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