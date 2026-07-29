“New Leash on Life” transforms incarcerated individuals and rescue dogs

The "New Leash on Life" program pairs incarcerated individuals with rescue dogs to train them for adoption, bringing purpose to both ends of the leash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - At the Catawba Correctional Center in Newton, North Carolina, a powerful program is proving that a fresh start is possible for both people and pets. The “New Leash on Life” program partners with Catawba County Animal Services and Living Hope Canine Rescue to pair incarcerated individuals with rescue dogs for a six-week training cycle.

Participants care for the dogs daily, working on confidence-building, socialization, and basic obedience. This hands-on effort prepares the dogs to graduate into permanent homes, resulting in a 100% local adoption success rate for the program’s graduates.

The impact of “New Leash on Life” goes far beyond obedience training. For the participants, the bond with the dogs fosters a deep healing process. As they learn to understand each unique dog, they build vital skills like patience, kindness, and productivity. The program creates a cycle of hope and purpose that goes both ways. By giving participants meaningful responsibility and preparing rescue dogs for loving families, “New Leash on Life” is helping both humans and their canine companions walk confidently toward a brighter future.

To learn more visit livinghopecaninerescue.org and follow @livinghopecaninerescuenc.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.