The art of improv

Restaurateur and community leader Bryan Li shares how his comedy troupe, Shameless Improv, is bringing unscripted laughs to Charlotte for a great cause.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Multi-talented creative force, Bryan Li joins QC Life to bring some laughter and highlight a fantastic local cause. Known across the Queen City as a successful restaurateur (Open Rice Asian Kitchen) and a vibrant community organizer (Residency CLT), Bryan is also the co-founder and producer of Shameless Society Improv.

Shameless Improv is a beloved, script-free, and prop-free comedy troupe that performs highly interactive, on-the-spot shows in unique venues all across Charlotte, showcasing local breweries, museums, and businesses along the way.

Their next performance, “Comedy about Love & Gossip”, takes place on Wednesday, August 5, at the Arts Factory in West Charlotte. All proceeds being donated directly to Three Bone Theatre, one of Charlotte’s premier independent theater companies. To learn more visit www.shamelessclt.com and follow @shamelessimprov.

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