WBTV's Dalfred Jones shares his creative passion for floral design and offers inspiration to help you bring a little extra joy into your home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When he’s not behind the anchor desk or out on the streets delivering the stories you need to know, chances are you’ll find WBTV’s Dalfred Jones making something beautiful. He joins QC Life host Jana Angel to share how arranging flowers became his ultimate creative escape from heavy headlines.

What started as a thoughtful gesture for his wife in between his busy studio and CrossFit schedule has blossomed into a full-blown passion that brings him and others comfort, joy, and relaxation.

This is a reminder to try something new as a fun hobby and how much a little gesture can mean for your significant other —even if it’s just a few simple stems in a cup next to their morning coffee.

You can catch “Flowers with Dalfred” every Friday on Instagram @dalfredjonesnews.

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