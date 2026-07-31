Game-day ready: Fashion meets motherhood

Discover the perfect game-day outfits that balance style, comfort, and the practical realities of heading to the stadium as a mom.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Heading out to the stadium for game day is always exciting, but doing it as a new mom adds a whole new level of preparation. To help navigate this busy season in style, QC Life host Jana Angel goes shopping with soccer analyst, reporter and new mom Anna Witte to find the perfect game-day wardrobe that is both fashion-forward and incredibly functional.

What’s in your game-day bag? Packing for game day as a new mom means balancing team spirit with baby essentials, from noise-canceling headphones to extra diapers and portable fans.

Jana and Anna focus on styles that keep moms looking cute and feeling comfortable enough to walk around the stadium all day, while keeping unpredictable weather in mind. Anna shares essential, tips for protecting your little ones - including baby hats for the sun, portable fans to stay cool, extra diapers, and noise-canceling headphones to guard tiny ears from roaring stadium crowds.

To learn more visit annawitte.com and follow @annawitte.

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