Mixing up a taste of Barbados

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For BAJAN 1966 Rum founder Michael Mills, rum is more than just a spirit - it is the heartbeat of Caribbean culture, representing family, celebration, and lifelong memories. After years working in the spirits industry, Michael sat in his living room in 2016 and envisioned a brand that would pay ultimate tribute to his Barbadian roots. Barbados is the birthplace of rum, with a rich distilling history dating back to the 1640s.

The name BAJAN 1966 is a direct nod to this heritage: “Bajan” is the proud term for a Barbadian local, and “1966” marks the historic year the island gained its independence. Though Michael and his sister entirely self-funded the brand, its sleek look and exceptional quality initially led consumers to believe it was backed by a massive spirits conglomerate. Today, the award-winning spirit which scored an impressive 93 points at the International Wine & Spirit Competition is produced, matured, and bottled entirely in Barbados.

The premium rum is proudly poured at some of Charlotte’s most acclaimed establishments, including Dot Dot Dot, The Crunkleton, Merchant & Trade, O-Ku, Fin & Fino, and Supperland. To learn more visit bajan1966rum.com and follow @bajan1966rum.

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