Score major back-to-school deals at Shoe Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Back-to-school season is officially here, and it is time to step up your family’s footwear game. If you’re looking for the hottest trends and the best value, look no further than Shoe Station. While the name might be new - transitioning from the familiar Shoe Carnival - shoppers can still expect the same great brands, incredible styles, and unbeatable customer service they’ve always loved.

Shoe Station is a true one-stop shop for the entire family, offering stylish and comfortable options for kids, parents, and grandparents alike. To make back-to-school shopping even easier on your wallet, they are offering a Lowest Price Guarantee. If you find a lower price on the same shoes anywhere else, simply bring it in; Shoe Station will not only match that price, but they will also hand you a $10 reward.

Mention WBTV at any of their five Charlotte-area stores to receive an exclusive 20% off your purchase!

Visit shoestation.com to learn more.

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