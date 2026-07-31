Truist Field preps for MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

WBTV's Eric Garlick joins Charlotte Knights GM Rob Egan to look at transforming Truist Field from a baseball diamond into a soccer field.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Truist Field is trading the baseball diamond for the soccer pitch! WBTV First Alert Meteorologist Eric Garlick caught up with Charlotte Knights General Manager Rob Egan to discuss the massive, behind-the-scenes effort required to transform the ballpark into an MLS-ready venue.

They look ahead at the crucial weather forecast for the highly anticipated MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday, July 28. The Skill Challenge is presented by AT&T at Truist Field.

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