Beyond the Jersey: Honoring Hometown Heroes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We often view athletes as jersey numbers, quick soundbites, or viral social media memes. The reality is that countless athletes use their stardom to shine a light on others, bringing deep care, compassion, and crucial causes to the forefront. Charlotte FC’s veteran midfielder Brandt Bronico serves as the Hometown Heroes Ambassador.
Through a dedicated partnership with local non-profit Beds for Kids, Brandt Bronico hosts an annual fundraiser to ensure support stays local, providing tangible comfort to Charlotte families who need it most. It is a powerful display of community tenacity, proving that having a platform is a responsibility to be used for good.
Alesia Fleming from Anderson Outreach, a 2026 MLS Hometown Hero joins QC Life to share how their team supports the health and well-being of equity-impacted youth through their programing.
This spirit of service extends far beyond the stadium gates. The 2026 MLS Hometown Heroes initiative is honoring local leaders from Anderson Outreach, Read 2 Succeed, the Two-Six Project, and the Charlotte ToolBank. To empower their vital work, each of these outstanding organizations will receive a $15,000 grant from Major League Soccer, ensuring their impact continues to grow right here at home. Learn more at mlshometownheroes.com/2026.
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