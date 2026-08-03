Beyond the Jersey: Honoring Hometown Heroes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We often view athletes as jersey numbers, quick soundbites, or viral social media memes. The reality is that countless athletes use their stardom to shine a light on others, bringing deep care, compassion, and crucial causes to the forefront. Charlotte FC’s veteran midfielder Brandt Bronico serves as the Hometown Heroes Ambassador.

Through a dedicated partnership with local non-profit Beds for Kids, Brandt Bronico hosts an annual fundraiser to ensure support stays local, providing tangible comfort to Charlotte families who need it most. It is a powerful display of community tenacity, proving that having a platform is a responsibility to be used for good.

Alesia Fleming from Anderson Outreach, a 2026 MLS Hometown Hero joins QC Life to share how their team supports the health and well-being of equity-impacted youth through their programing.

MLS Hometown Hero Alesia Fleming shares how Anderson Outreach empowers local youth 2026 MLS Hometown Hero Alesia Fleming joins QC Life to share how Anderson Outreach supports the health and well-being of equity-impacted youth in our community.

This spirit of service extends far beyond the stadium gates. The 2026 MLS Hometown Heroes initiative is honoring local leaders from Anderson Outreach, Read 2 Succeed, the Two-Six Project, and the Charlotte ToolBank. To empower their vital work, each of these outstanding organizations will receive a $15,000 grant from Major League Soccer, ensuring their impact continues to grow right here at home. Learn more at mlshometownheroes.com/2026.

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