From Carolina soil to the world stage: The premium grass powering elite sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV’s Eric Garlick met with Jackson Price from Carolina Green, the Union County, South Carolina farm that grows a highly prized grass designed specifically for elite athletic play. From the NFL and college football to Major League Baseball, professional soccer, and even this year’s World Cup, the grass under the feet of the world’s greatest athletes starts right here on their farms.

Unlike traditional sod, this premium turf is grown on top of plastic in a meticulously calculated process. The team manages every single variable - from water and fertilizer to specific blends of sand and weather conditions, keeping the grass in peak condition. The result is a heavy-duty, instant-play turf. The very second it is laid down in a stadium, it is ready for action with zero waiting time. It’s a remarkable journey of local innovation, taking the best of the Carolinas straight to the world stage.

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