Charlotte FC Star Pep Biel talks MLS All-Star selection and life beyond the pitch

Jana Angel sits down with Charlotte FC’s Spanish forward Pep Biel to discuss his exciting MLS All-Star selection and a look at his life away from the game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spanish forward Pep Biel arrived in the Queen City in 2024 and quickly became a standout star for the Charlotte FC. He’s representing Charlotte FC right here at the fortress as part of the MLS All-Star team.

QC Life Host Jana Angel sits down with Pep to talk about what it felt like to officially hear he was named an All-Star, and what he’s expecting from the crowd. They didn’t just talk sports, for this special segment, they switched to Spanish to learn more about Pep’s life away from the game - including a sweet look at his beloved little dog!

To watch the full conversation, head on over to WBTV.com.

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