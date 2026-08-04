Paws, paint and purpose

By combining art and animal rescue, Windsor Kittens partners with local creatives for drawing classes to raise funds and showcase adoptable kittens.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Windsor Kittens is a Charlotte-based non-profit rescue dedicated to providing a loving, cage-free alternative for unhoused kittens. Operating without a traditional physical headquarters, the organization relies on a city-wide network of dedicated foster families who care for and socialize kittens in warm, domestic environments. Foster parents prepare the kittens for adoption by handling everything from basic litterbox training to socialization with other pets, children, and seniors. Once the kittens are fully socialized, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered, they are ready to find their forever homes.

To fund their essential operations, Windsor Kittens hosts creative, community-centered events like Kitten Yoga, flash tattoo sessions, and Extreme Drawing workshops in collaboration with local artists. A recent drawing event raised over $600, with all proceeds directly supporting cat food, litter, rabies vaccines, and the organization’s Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, which helps humanely manage Charlotte’s feral cat population.

By merging community engagement with hands-on rescue work, Windsor Kittens continues to make a vital impact on the lives of local animals. To learn more visit www.windsorkittens.org.

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