“In Pour Taste” blends comedy and wine

"In Pour Taste" at Blume Studios is an immersive comedy wine-tasting experience that pairs stand-up comedians with Charlotte wine experts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get ready to laugh while you sip! “In Pour Taste” is coming to Blume Studios, bringing a live, immersive comedy wine-tasting experience that completely demystifies the world of wine. The show seamlessly blends stand-up comedy, guided tastings, and lively audience interaction to poke fun at stuffy industry rules and pretension, replacing snobby jargon with accessible, lighthearted education.

The show bridges the gap between comedy and culture by pairing stage performers with premier, Charlotte-based wine experts from top local restaurants. Throughout the run, these local sommeliers will join the comedians on stage, sharing their real-world knowledge and providing genuine context for each sample.

The show is August 1st-16th at Blume Studios. To learn more visit inpourtasteshow.com and blumenthalarts.org and follow @inpourtaste.show and @blumenthalarts.

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