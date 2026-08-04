Learn five practical, stress-free home organization systems designed to help busy families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Simplify the school year with tips from Clear the Clutter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the school year just around the corner, busy families are gearing up for the daily rush of early mornings, homework, and after-school activities. To help parents transition smoothly and conquer the chaos, Abigail Voorhees and Stephanie Brayman, co-founders of Clear the Clutter Professional Organizing, joined QC Life to share five game-changing systems designed to declutter your home and streamline your routine.

Specializing in functional organizing for active households, Abigail and Stephanie recommend setting up these five essential zones before the first bell rings:

The Rolling Hair Cart

The Grab-and-Go Snack Station

The Family Paper System

The Homework Caddy

The Backpack Landing Zone

To learn more visit www.cleartheclutter.biz and follow @cleartheclutter_organizers.

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