9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: Aug. 7-9, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - PFL takes the ring, John Mulaney’s new show plus Mumford & Sons performs live.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Aug. 7-9, 2026:

John Mulaney (Ovens Auditorium), Friday & Saturday: The Netflix comedian is back in the Queen City with his latest stand-up tour “Mister Whatever.” The Emmy Award-winner’s latest show hilariously explores his life as a father and a husband. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $117.60.

Asian Night Market (Urban District Market), Friday 5 to 11 p.m.: Experience the vibrant night market culture right here in Charlotte at the popular food and entertainment hall. Along with Urban District Market’s delicious restaurants, you’ll find a collection of local Asian food trucks serving traditional and unique flavors. Shop at the pop-up market, meet local creatives and sing your heart out at karaoke. Admission to the market is free with food available for purchase.

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2025 PFL World Tournament Finals (Bojangles Coliseum), Friday 6 p.m.: After a successful inaugural match last year, PFL, the Professional Fighters League, is back in Charlotte this Friday with an epic fight for the title. For the main event, Bryan “The Butcher” Battle takes on Dalton ”Hercules” Rosta. Tickets start at $44.

Human Battleship (Vaulted Oak Brewing), Saturday 3 p.m.: Returning for its second year, get ready for a life-sized game of Battleship. Come with your own motley crew or meet new friends to sink the other team on a larger-than-life setup of the classic game. Winners will take home gift card prizes, as well as prizes for best team uniforms or team names. Admission is free.

Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo (Spectrum Center), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: Three rock legends on one stage. The “Roll With the Punches” tour will play at Spectrum Center this Saturday. In support of the 80s rockstar’s latest release of the same name, the tour is a celebration of his greatest hits like “All for Love” and “Summer of 69.” He’ll be joined on stage by the equally iconic Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Tickets start at $69.05.

Mumford & Sons (Spectrum Center), Sunday 7:30 p.m.: Grammy Award-winning Mumford & Sons is coming to the Spectrum Center this weekend with the “Prizefighter” tour. In support of their latest album of the same name, the English trio runs through some of their biggest hits as well as new ones from the album. They play the Queen City right before they head to New York for a three-night residency at Madison Square Garden. The band will be joined by special guest Medium Build. Tickets start at $48.45.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors (Booth Playhouse), ongoing: Sink your teeth into a new reimagining of the classic gothic tale. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” flips the script on the vampire and puts audiences through a fast-paced, clever and hilarious show that changes everything you know about the Count. Locally produced by Blumenthal Arts and featuring cast members from Charlotte, this is a show for all blood types. Tickets start at $28.26.

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In Pour Taste (Blume Studios), ongoing: After a sold out run here in Charlotte earlier this year, our favorite wine comedians are back! Whether you’re a connoisseur or ordering the cheapest bottle off the shelf, you won’t want to miss this hilarious wine tasting experience. Join two comedians and a local wine expert as they take you through the wackiest tasting you’ve ever been to filled with laughs, music and the toughest questions about vinos. Tickets include five tastings, as well as an alcohol-free option. Tickets start at $93.78.

Charlotte Knights vs. Durham Bulls (Truist Field), through Sunday: It’s another great week of baseball with the Knights playing the Durham Bulls in Uptown Charlotte. On Thursday, there’s a hockey jersey giveaway, plus Friday Knight Fireworks, even more fireworks on Saturday and back-to-school night on Sunday. Tickets start at $20.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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