Elevating Charlotte’s glam: Standard Beauty Haus welcomes clients and artists

Whether you are booking your next glam session or looking to elevate your beauty career, Standard Beauty Haus has you covered.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The doors are officially wide open at Standard Beauty Haus! This stunning new beauty destination is welcoming both clients looking for a high-end beauty experience and local creators searching for a collaborative professional home. QC Life host Jana Angel met with founder Da’Shanae Hardy to tour the new space and discuss her mission to elevate the local beauty industry through connection and community.

For clients, Standard Beauty Haus offers a premier luxury experience designed to help women look and feel their absolute best. The salon features a warm, inviting atmosphere complete with top-tier beauty products, thoughtful amenities, and even snacks to ensure a pampering visit. Clients can expect elite, friendly service from a talented team of artists boasting up to 14 years of experience across hair, makeup, and specialized beauty treatments.

For local beauty professionals, Standard Beauty Haus is redefining the salon suite model. Da’Shanae has built a supportive, multi-service environment where hair and makeup artists can work side-by-side, learn from one another, and grow their businesses. Beauty professionals looking for a luxury home base can now inquire about reserving their own station to join this uplifting, creative collective.

Whether you are booking your next glam session or looking to elevate your beauty career, Standard Beauty Haus has you covered. To learn more visit standardbeautyhaus.as.me and follow @standardbeautyhaus.

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