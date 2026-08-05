The Paula Takacs Foundation: Leading the fight against sarcoma

The Paula Takacs Foundation continues life-saving sarcoma research and family support as a proud beneficiary of upcoming Chefs Against Cancer event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sixteen years ago, Paula Takacs was diagnosed with liposarcoma - a rare and aggressive cancer of the connective tissues just nine days after giving birth to her only child. Confronted with a disease that has over 100 different subtypes and impacts children, teens, and adults alike, Paula chose to fight not just for herself, but for everyone facing the same battle. She founded the Paula Takacs Foundation for Sarcoma Research.

Today, Paula’s vision lives on. The Foundation has raised over $5 million, funded 16 groundbreaking research studies, and established a historic $2 million endowed chair in sarcoma research at Charlotte’s Levine Cancer Institute, providing direct support and cutting-edge hope to local patients and families.

For the Foundation’s Executive Director, Christine DeFalco, this mission is profoundly personal. Christine’s own world was shattered when her 14-year-old daughter, Holly, was diagnosed with gliosarcoma, tragically passing away just seven months later. This devastating loss redirected Christine’s life, ultimately fueling her passion to lead the Foundation and create hope for local families.

The Paula Takacs Foundation is one of four local nonprofit beneficiaries for this year’s highly anticipated Chefs Against Cancer event. Taking place on Saturday, October 3, the gala will showcase culinary creations from ten of Charlotte’s premier chefs, with all proceeds directly benefiting local cancer organizations.

To learn more visit paulatakacsfoundation.org and follow @paulatakacsfoundation.

For tickets to Chefs Against Cancer please visit www.chefsagainstcancer.org and follow @chefsagainstcancer.

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