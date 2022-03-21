Lineup for the 2022-2023 PNC Broadway Lights Series revealed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We now know what shows are going to be part of the PNC Broadway Lights Series.

The lineup for the 2022-2023 series includes:

Jagged Little Pill , Nov. 29 through Dec. 4, 2022

, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4, 2022 TINA—The Tina Turner Musical , Dec. 27, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023

, Dec. 27, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023 A Soldier’s Play , Jan. 10 through Jan. 22, 2023

, Jan. 10 through Jan. 22, 2023 Beetlejuice , March 28 through April 2, 2023

, March 28 through April 2, 2023 9 to 5 , April 18 through April 23, 2023

, April 18 through April 23, 2023 1776 , June 6 through June 11, 2023

, June 6 through June 11, 2023 SIX , July 4 through 16, 2023

, July 4 through 16, 2023 MJ, Sept. 27 through Oct. 8, 2023

Tom Gabbard is the CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts. He joined us to talk about the upcoming series.

