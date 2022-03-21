Lineup for the 2022-2023 PNC Broadway Lights Series revealed

Tom Gabbard is the CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts. He joined us to talk about the upcoming series.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We now know what shows are going to be part of the PNC Broadway Lights Series.

The lineup for the 2022-2023 series includes:

  • Jagged Little Pill, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4, 2022
  • TINA—The Tina Turner Musical, Dec. 27, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023
  • A Soldier’s Play, Jan. 10 through Jan. 22, 2023
  • Beetlejuice, March 28 through April 2, 2023
  • 9 to 5, April 18 through April 23, 2023
  • 1776, June 6 through June 11, 2023
  • SIX, July 4 through 16, 2023
  • MJ, Sept. 27 through Oct. 8, 2023

