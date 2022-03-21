Lineup for the 2022-2023 PNC Broadway Lights Series revealed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We now know what shows are going to be part of the PNC Broadway Lights Series.
The lineup for the 2022-2023 series includes:
- Jagged Little Pill, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4, 2022
- TINA—The Tina Turner Musical, Dec. 27, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023
- A Soldier’s Play, Jan. 10 through Jan. 22, 2023
- Beetlejuice, March 28 through April 2, 2023
- 9 to 5, April 18 through April 23, 2023
- 1776, June 6 through June 11, 2023
- SIX, July 4 through 16, 2023
- MJ, Sept. 27 through Oct. 8, 2023
Tom Gabbard is the CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts. He joined us to talk about the upcoming series.
