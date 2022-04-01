‘One Noble Journey’ tells the story of a Black man who mailed his way to freedom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte is offering local students a front-row seat to history.

Mike Wiley’s ‘One Noble Journey’ tells the story of how Henry “Box” Brown mailed his way to freedom.

Born into slavery around 1816, Brown shipped himself from Virginia to Philadelphia in a wooden crate in the spring of 1849.

Wiley’s play, which he created and performs himself, details that story, but with a bit of humor that he hopes conveys a sense of hope to the audience.

