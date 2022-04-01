Pets becoming a major issue in divorces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - No one gets married thinking that it’s going to end in divorce, but we do know it happens a lot.

And it’s not just kids, money or the house that couples are arguing over in these cases; pets have become major issues.

North Carolina law considers dogs as property in a divorce and they are not treated the same as children when it comes to custody.

Kate Miller is a local attorney. She joined us with some important information for pet owners to keep in mind, such as legally-binding documents that can be drafted to ensure both individuals get to spend time with the pet, who pays for vet bills and who handles grooming costs.

Related: Preparing for a job interview as an introvert

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.