Batter up! Opening day arrives for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Opening day is here!

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers start their second season Friday at home!

In honor of opening day, QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. She got a look at the park’s cool family amenities, like the splash pad and playground, as well as the batting cages.

Plus, there’s the food! We dropped by the Burger Cart for more on their delicious offerings!

Save yourself time at the stadium by buying your tickets online.

Related: Charlotte dancers to compete in Red Bull’s ‘Dance Your Style’ event

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.