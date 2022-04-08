Jazz great kicks off Jazz Room Concert Series’ 16th season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - He’s a jazz legend who’s worked with some of the best names in the business.

Now, Donald Harrison Jr. will open season 16 of the Jazz Room Concert Series at the Blumenthal Stage Door Theater, marking his first appearance at the Jazz Room.

Harrison will perform his high energy improvisational style and “Nouveau Swing,” an original creation blending jazz with R&B, hip-hop, rock and soul. Tickets are still available for the April 8 and April 9 performances.

He’ll also be teaching a free jazz student workshop on April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blumenthal Stage Door Theater.

Before taking the stage, Harrison joined us this morning!

Related: Batter up! Opening day arrives for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.