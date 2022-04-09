Evoke Coffee at CLT Hub is bringing good vibes to the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a new coffeeshop in town, and it’s at the corner of one of the most popular tailgating spots in Charlotte.

Evoke Coffee, a minority-owned business, is the newest addition to the CLT Hub corner.

Owned by Joseph Keenan, he says his hope is that he can bring “positive vibes” to the community through coffee, all while promoting an inviting environment for people of all different races and backgrounds.

Whether you’re on the way to work, school or waking up the day of a big game, stop in and grab a cup of coffee!

