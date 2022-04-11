Charlotte’s new cyclelink set to open later this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the high price of gas, many drivers are looking for ways to save some cash or drive their cars less.

QC@3 could have a solution for you. After six years in the making, Sustain Charlotte is introducing its protected bike lane.

On April 16, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting for Charlotte’s new CycleLink

The new protected lane runs from one side of Uptown to the other and connects Irwin Creek and Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

It gives all Charlotteans a convenient, safe, inexpensive, healthy and fun way to get across town!

Eric Zaverl, an Urban Design Specialist of Sustain Charlotte joined us to talk about it.

ALSO READ: How to keep your yard eco-friendly as Earth Day approaches

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.