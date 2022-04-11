How to keep your yard eco-friendly as Earth Day approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you’ve started working on your yard, or are waiting for a warmer day.

QC@3 spoke with Bill Michaud, owner of MangeMowed Charlotte to help bring you some ways to spruce up your landscape while staying on a budget

Earth Day is later this week and we’re telling you some ways to refresh your yard while keeping it eco-friendly.

Some tips that he discusses are Xeriscaping, Rain Barrels, Irrigation System Audits and Non-Toxic Fertilizers.

ALSO READ: Monday is National Pet Day in the United States

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.