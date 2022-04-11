Former NBA star, Hornets great Muggsy Bogues talks new memoir

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a very special Meet the Author segment.

Hornets fans, just about everyone in Charlotte knows this author so well already.

Former NBA star Muggsy Bogues dropped by to talk about his new memoir. It’s called “Muggsy: My Life from a Kid in the Projects to the Godfather of Small Ball” and it’s out Tuesday.

We LOVE when @MuggsyBogues comes to the QC Life set!!! He is talking with @MaryKingTV about his new memoir NOW! pic.twitter.com/s14B3M4HtS — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 11, 2022

