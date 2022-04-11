Former NBA star, Hornets great Muggsy Bogues talks new memoir

Hornets fans, just about everyone in Charlotte knows this author so well already.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a very special Meet the Author segment.

Hornets fans, just about everyone in Charlotte knows this author so well already.

Former NBA star Muggsy Bogues dropped by to talk about his new memoir. It’s called “Muggsy: My Life from a Kid in the Projects to the Godfather of Small Ball” and it’s out Tuesday.

Related: Jazz great kicks off Jazz Room Concert Series’ 16th season

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning